Bivin & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 163,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $103.34 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

