Bivin & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 135 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $271.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

