Bivin & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

