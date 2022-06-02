BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. 198,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,690,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

