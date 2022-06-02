BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $77.29. 640,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 119.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 257.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

