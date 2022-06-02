Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 739,628 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.
Shares of HYG opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $88.16.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
