Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,630 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone stock opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $91.39 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 1,041,488 shares valued at $63,225,453. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

