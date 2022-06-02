Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 670 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $20,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

