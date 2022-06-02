Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 670 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $20,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
