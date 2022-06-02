Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,943 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

