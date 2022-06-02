Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $586,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

