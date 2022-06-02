Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.53 million, a P/E ratio of 244.36, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

