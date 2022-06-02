Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 87,297 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,297 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 527,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter.

CNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

