Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $708,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.97%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

