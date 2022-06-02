BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $365,426.40 and $160,541.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.29 or 1.00011795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,548 coins and its circulating supply is 891,760 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

