Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Head-To-Head Review

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of MSA Safety shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bone Biologics and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A MSA Safety 1.27% 22.48% 8.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bone Biologics and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A MSA Safety 0 1 1 0 2.50

MSA Safety has a consensus target price of $172.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and MSA Safety’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A MSA Safety $1.40 billion 3.54 $21.34 million $0.45 280.07

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

