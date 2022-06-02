Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO remained flat at $$2.73 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932. Bonso Electronics International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

