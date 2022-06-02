BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.10.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

