Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 8,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

