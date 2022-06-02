Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BRFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,446. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Research analysts predict that BRF will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

