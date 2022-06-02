Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 22,891 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.20% of 2U worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $677.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.22. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

