Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 42,374 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 687.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

