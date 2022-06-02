Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Natixis raised its holdings in Comerica by 227.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $25,643,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $21,671,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 247,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

NYSE:CMA opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

