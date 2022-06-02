Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 403,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

