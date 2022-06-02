Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,238.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,277.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,784.63.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

