Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 5,761 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $148,663 in the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLGT stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

