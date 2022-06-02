Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Shares Up 13.6%

Bright Green Corp. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.02. 17,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,134,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Bright Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufacture and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Bright Green Corporation is based in GRANTS, N.M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.