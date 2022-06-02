Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,452,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,107 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 11.84% of Brighthouse Financial worth $489,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 5,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,924. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

