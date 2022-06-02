Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 1,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. Brink’s has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 25.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brink’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.