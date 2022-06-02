Brokerages Anticipate Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellebrite DI.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 8,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,911. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.