Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $108,346,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

