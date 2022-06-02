Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Announce $4.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the highest is $4.78. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 556.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.19. 106,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.