Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $9.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,549. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $175.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

