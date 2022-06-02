Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Announce $3.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. Primerica posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $124.35 on Monday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $113.99 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

