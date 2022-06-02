Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.29 billion and the highest is $13.03 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $52.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.23 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.75. 1,715,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,919. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

