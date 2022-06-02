Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($4.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In related news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,515,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after buying an additional 382,596 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

