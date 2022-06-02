Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.06 billion. Centene reported sales of $31.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $141.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.15 billion to $141.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.78 billion to $144.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,839. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Centene by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after buying an additional 207,643 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

