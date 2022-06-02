Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. 19.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

