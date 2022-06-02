Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to announce $6.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.73 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $28.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $28.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $30.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.88. 49,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,760. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

