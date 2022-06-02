Brokerages Expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will post $106.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.37 million. Grosvenor Capital Management reported sales of $119.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year sales of $467.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $483.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $569.61 million, with estimates ranging from $569.52 million to $569.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grosvenor Capital Management.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $105.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.08. 313,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.