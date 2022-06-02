Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will post $254.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.80 million and the highest is $255.45 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $225.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

