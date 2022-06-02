Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) PT at $22.23

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS AIXXF remained flat at $$29.18 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

