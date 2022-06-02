Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $59.92

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

