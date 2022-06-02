Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $36.50

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BMBL opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

