Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price at $47.33

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of COWN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 259,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

