Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target at $18.57

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWIM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,979. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

