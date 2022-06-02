Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

