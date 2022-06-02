Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) PT at $111.33

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,978. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,791,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

