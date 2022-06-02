Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $29.00

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,229,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.