Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.53. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 218.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 104.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

