BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Update

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $4.91 on Thursday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $802.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $103,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BTRS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

